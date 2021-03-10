ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Down 10.3%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.94. 10,015,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 5,594,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,918,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.