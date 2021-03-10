ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 10,226,537 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,701,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Bank of America started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at $105,591,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

