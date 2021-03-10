Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.23. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 20,506 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $833.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,009 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 256,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

