Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,575.49

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,575.49 and traded as high as C$1,687.35. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,673.96, with a volume of 20,569 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,754.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,640.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,576.17. The firm has a market cap of C$36.34 billion and a PE ratio of 84.49.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

