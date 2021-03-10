comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.40. comScore shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 56,254 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $207.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in comScore by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in comScore by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in comScore by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in comScore by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 499,341 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

