Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 21,986 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00.

Shares of CODI opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

