Comparing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alphabet and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $161.86 billion 8.43 $34.34 billion $51.56 39.26 Chindata Group $120.74 million 50.49 -$24.69 million N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alphabet and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 20 0 2.95 Chindata Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $2,198.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats Chindata Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

