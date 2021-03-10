Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

CODYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 225,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,977. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.