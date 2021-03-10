Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report $188.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.73 million to $189.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $189.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $690.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.43 million to $691.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $843.22 million to $843.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research raised their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

CVGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 277,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,584. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.