Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded to Buy at Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Coloplast A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

CLPBY opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

