Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.14 Million

Analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post $830.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $838.04 million and the lowest is $821.13 million. Colfax posted sales of $816.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. Barclays raised their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colfax from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFX stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.90. 1,172,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -978.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

