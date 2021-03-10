Coin Artist 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59,575.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003435 BTC on exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $59,575.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 56% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.75 or 0.00783983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003857 BTC.

About Coin Artist

COIN is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

