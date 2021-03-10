CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.63

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 101422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

