CloakCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,415.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $3,415.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018689 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,596,957 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.