Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $561.47

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 561.47 ($7.34) and traded as low as GBX 531 ($6.94). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.42), with a volume of 83,396 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 561.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 514.28. The company has a market cap of £577.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

