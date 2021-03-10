Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.