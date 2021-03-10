Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 29.1% in February

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,058.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

