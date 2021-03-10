Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 65,370 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,938,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,370 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.56% of Plains GP worth $24,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Plains GP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

PAGP opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

