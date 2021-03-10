Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $77.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

