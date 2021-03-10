Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 850,000 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,662,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.56% of Certara at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,950,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

