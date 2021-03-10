Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,685 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,747 shares of company stock worth $2,121,489 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.