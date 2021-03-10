Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $20.72 Million Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Textainer Group worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGH. B. Riley increased their price target on Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

