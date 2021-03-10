Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $30,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 4,345,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 910,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

