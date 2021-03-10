Civic Price Reaches $0.45 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $298.82 million and $82.75 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00765507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00040288 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

