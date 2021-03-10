Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.96.

CVX stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

