Citigroup Inc. Sells 460,083 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $363,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,267. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

