Citigroup Inc. Sells 32,647 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Gartner worth $34,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $3.72 on Monday, reaching $187.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,881. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $191.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

