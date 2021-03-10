Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $280.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.44.

NYSE:CI opened at $236.61 on Tuesday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $242.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

