Cigna Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $22.98 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cigna in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $22.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

CI opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $242.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average is $197.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,750,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

