Ciena Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ciena in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 346,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $126,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,298,524. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

