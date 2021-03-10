Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,678 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Ciena by 84.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

