Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) vs. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Financial Contrast

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -662.48% -165.58% -92.73% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -148.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 249.91%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 5.51 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -1.70 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 38.52 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -2.70

Outlook Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cidara Therapeutics. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral Fc-conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and Coronavirus. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

