CIBC Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to $2.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $1.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.40.

BTEGF stock remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,936. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

