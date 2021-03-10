Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CHUY stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $818.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $46.14.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

