Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.57

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 6045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.