Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of LJPC opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. On average, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,853 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

