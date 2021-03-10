Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Dennis Kwong Sells 70,426 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60.

CG stock opened at C$12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

