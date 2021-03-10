Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

