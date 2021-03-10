Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $50,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.43. 5,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,969. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

