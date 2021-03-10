CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.94. 34,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,347. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.