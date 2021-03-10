Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $215.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY opened at $197.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.15. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.