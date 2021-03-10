CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth approximately $21,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 569,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 458,421 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,718.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $761.08 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.65.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.