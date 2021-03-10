Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report sales of $130.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

