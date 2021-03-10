Capstone Mining (CS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Capstone Mining (TSE: CS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/1/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.20 to C$4.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.35 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$4.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50.
- 2/23/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.60 to C$3.00.
- 1/12/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.75.
Shares of CS opened at C$3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.67. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$4.18.
In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.