CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

TSE CWX opened at C$8.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

