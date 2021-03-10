Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,366,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 2,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

CDNAF opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.26. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $143.44.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

