Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 128,091 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.