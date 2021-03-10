Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.