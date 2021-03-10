Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.39

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.39 and last traded at $97.32, with a volume of 4090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.41.

The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

