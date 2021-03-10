Canaccord Genuity Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

